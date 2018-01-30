PTI declares foreign minister a ‘security risk’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee members on Monday while declaring Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif a ‘security risk’ for the country, said that the party has ‘solid corruption proofs’ against him.

During a PTI core committee meeting on Monday, the party chief Imran Khan selected Usman Dar to shoulder the responsibility of filing a corruption case against Asif with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Further, the core committee also approved the formation of a task force to find evidence of corruption against Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the Ashiana-e-Quaid housing scheme project.

During the session, attending members also expressed the hope of overseas Pakistanis being granted their voting rights soon, stated a meeting notification.

The recent Kabul blast that claimed a hundred lives and wounded over 150 was also condemned in the meeting.

Party members welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision on voting rights of overseas Pakistanis, for which the PTI claims to have been fighting since 2012.

Members of PTI’s core group agreed on reservations over the proceedings of cases with NAB and concluded that the current government consists of corrupt people, iqama holders, and fugitives.