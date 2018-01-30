Pakistani students in Beijing leave for Lahore after completing language course

BEIJING: The first batch of Pakistani students who successfully completed the two-year Chinese language course at Beijing Language and Culture University (BLCU) left for Lahore on Monday.

The batch comprising 66 students of total 495 students selected on merit under the Punjab Government Scholarship Programme went to Beijing to study Chinese language courses in different institutions and universities in April 2016.

During their stay in China, they not only focused on learning Chinese language but also actively took part in extracurricular activities.

The graduates said that the Chinese language is the second most common international language after English, and they are anticipating a lot of opportunities after returning to Pakistan especially in the projects being completed under China- Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).