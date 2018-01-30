Pakistan Army supplying military equipment to LeT: Afghan envoy

Afghanistan’s Envoy to the United States (US) Majeed Qarar said Monday that Pakistan Army has been supplying military equipment to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Kashmir alongside arming Taliban fighters in Afghanistan.

The statement comes on the heels of a deadly attack on the Afghan Military Academy in Kabul earlier on Monday by a group of suicide bombers. At least five soldiers have been killed in the attack while 10 were injured.

Qarar said, “The goggles recovered from Taliban fighters who attacked Maiwand’s Afghan National Army base were military grade goggles that were procured by the Pakistan Army from a British company. The same equipment has also been recovered from LeT fighters in Kashmir.”

Qarar’s allegations regarding Pakistan Army’s involvement in supplying military equipment to LeT have given India an opportunity to once again target Pakistan for sponsoring international terrorism, a claim that had always been denied by the Pakistani establishment.

Though the US believes that Pakistan provides safe havens to terrorists, it had diverted most of its attention towards Afghanistan-based militants and not LeT. The US designated LeT chief Hafiz Saeed and the group a terrorist group after the 2008 Mumbai attack. Nevertheless, it did not press Pakistan on the issue.