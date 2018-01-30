Nine-year-old girl narrates details of her rape in Mardan

A nine-year-old girl from Mardan on Sunday narrated the grisly details of her harassment and rape at the hands of two men.

During a press conference on Monday, Kharki Police Station House Officer (SHO) Khan Muhammad revealed the details of the crime in front of reporters and said that the father of the victim had registered an FIR in this connection on January 28 in Kharki police station.

According to the victim’s statement, the minor girl was standing outside her house when she was picked up by two men who took her to a nearby field and raped her. One of the culprits was later identified as Muhammad Nawaz, son of Gul Nawab. The stunned girl returned home and informed her parents of the ghastly incident. On this, the parents rushed to the police and registered a case against the accused under the Child Protection Act 376/53.

SHO Khan Muhammad also said during the presser that the medico-legal reports of the minor confirmed that she was raped by the two men. He also said that the medical reports were available with the police.

In another incident, the brother of a teenage girl in Quetta confessed to the rape and murder of his sister. According to police sources, the culprit confessed to his crime during the initial stages of the investigation.

According to details, a 13-year-old minor girl was found unconscious in Killi Ismail area Quetta on Sunday. Locals called rescue teams who rushed to the area and took the girl to Civil Hospital Quetta where doctors pronounced her dead. A medical report later revealed that the minor was first raped before being strangled to death.