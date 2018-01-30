Irfan Mangi appointed DG NAB Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD: Irfan Mangi has recently been posted as Director-General (DG) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi, according to a notification.

Mangi –was previously DG NAB Balochistan— and has replaced Nasir Iqbal. He was also part of the joint investigation team (JIT) ordered by Supreme Court (SC) to conduct an investigation into the assets of Nawaz and his family.

Nasir Iqbal has been transferred to the NAB headquarters as he is currently undergoing an investigation. Among others transferred to the NAB headquarters is the DG NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Brigadier (r) Farooq.

Director NAB Farmanullah has been appointed DG NAB KP, whereas Director NAB Irfan Baig has been appointed NAB Balochistan.