Shahid Masood stands by claims, says not under pressure

Television anchor Dr Shahid Masood on Sunday asserted that he stands by his claims of Zainab’s murderer having 37 bank accounts.

“I’m not under any kind of pressure, I stand by my claims,” said Masood while speaking to media persons and lawyers following Supreme Court’s hearing of the case.

It may be mentioned here that over the course of the hearing Dr Masood failed to provide any concrete evidence to the apex court.

However, the apex court formed a new joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the claims made by Dr Shahid Masood.

After the Punjab government had declared Imran Ali—a prime suspect in Zainab murder case— as the serial rapist and killer of Kasur, Masood came up with claims that Imran was not acting alone but a member of a pornography gang, which also includes a Punjab minister.

During the previous hearing of the case, Masood had also told the court that the suspect has 37 foreign accounts. It may be mentioned here that the Punjab government had said that Zainab’s murderer was not part of any gang, but working as a lone wolf.