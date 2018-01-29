Police launches enquiry into death of girl working at minister’s home

PESHAWAR: The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa police on Sunday initiated an enquiry into the death of an 11-year-old-girl who worked as a maid at Higher Education Minister Mushtaq Ghani’s home.

KP Inspector General Police (IGP) Salahuddin Mehsud ordered the Abbottabad police to conduct an inquiry into the death of the girl.

The victim was employed along with her elder sister at the minister’s residence.

Sources said that on January 25, the victim had eaten some fruits after she became ill. She was taken to a nearby hospital, however, she could not recover from the illness and passed away.

The police spokesperson said that two of girl’s siblings had also died because of the same hereditary disease, and no complaint against the death has been registered by the victim’s death yet.