Man held for attempted sexual assault of minor in Kasur

KASUR: A man was reportedly held for an attempted sexual assault of a minor girl in Kot Radha Kishan, district Kasur, on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Baghel Singh village on the outskirts of tehsil Kot Radha Kishan when a local shopkeeper attempted to sexually assault an eight-year-old girl.

Locals, however, foiled the attempt and captured the suspect, who, subsequently, was thrashed by the people of the locality.

The residents of the village also protested over a delay in the arrival of police at the spot.

The law enforcers whisked the injured suspect to the police station. Further investigations are underway.

Kasur district has been under a spotlight for the rape and murder of a minor, Zainab Ansari, which had shaken the nation.