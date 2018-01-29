Intezar’s vehicle was shot at after it was allowed to leave, reveals video footage

CCTV video of Intezar Ahmed’s killing emerges after two weeks

The video footage of the murder of Intezar Ahmed—a Karachi youth who was allegedly killed by Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) officials on January 13— revealed that none of the officials were in uniform and Intezar’s vehicle was shot at after it was signalled to go.

Intezar was killed under mysterious circumstances when Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) officials opened fire on his car on Khayaban-e-Ittehad in the Defence locality of the city on January 13.

The video shows Intezar’s car being intercepted by another car from the front, while a third car and a motorbike also approach and stop at the left side of Intezar’s vehicle. Apart from these, another motorbike stays at a little distance to the right side of deceased’s car.



The video shows ACLC officials stopping Intizar’s car and checking inside to confirm his presence. Shortly after his vehicle is signalled to go, it is being shot at from the back, the footage discloses. Meanwhile, the plain-clothed personnel riding the second motorbike and positioned to the right also fire shots at the vehicle.

Earlier this week, Intezar’s father had said that the truth behind his son’s killing will not be revealed unless the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage is released.