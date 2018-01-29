196 PU students involved in clashes released from jail

LAHORE: 196 Punjab University (PU) students who were arrested on terrorism charges in the aftermath of violent clashes within the university, were unexpectedly released on Sunday.

The suspects were released on Sunday from jail after getting bail as the terror charges against them were waived off on the direction of high-level government figures.

On January 22, the PU Electrical Engineering Department fell prey to the destruction of property as two student groups clashed over a cultural event.

According to reports, several students were injured and a chemistry lab was torched after a fight between the groups broke out over a cultural event. The student groups attacked one another over preparations for Pioneer festival in the Electrical Engineering department.

The students were seen attacking each other with batons and pelting bricks. They also broke a number of car windows parked in the varsity’s premises.

The police force was called in by the authorities to handle the situation upon worsening of the situation and tear gas was used to disperse the clashing groups.

Police had registered three cases against the suspects on behalf of the university administration and two SHOs of the local police stations.

PU Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohammad Zakria Zakar had said those involved in disturbing the peace at the varsity were being identified using CCTV footage adding that strict action would be taken against them.

“Not only will they be removed from the university, there will be legal action against them,” Zakar said.