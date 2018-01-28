PM inaugurates Lyari Expressway track in Karachi

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Sunday inaugurated the northbound section of the Lyari Expressway — which had been delayed for more than 15 years.

The entire Expressway will become operational immediately following its formal inauguration.

The total length of the project including ramps is 38 km with the construction cost of Rs10 billion. It includes four interchanges, one at Sohrab Goth, Manghopir, Sir Shah Suleman and Maripur. Besides, 20 major bridges are also part of the project.

The project is important because it aims to reduce the ever-growing traffic volume inside the city. The rush coming from the port and Super Highway (now M-9) will use the expressway to reach their destinations without going into the city. It will also reduce the flood damages to the areas along the river and will add to the environmental protection of the entire area.

The southbound portion of the expressway was opened for vehicular traffic around a decade ago.

Addressing the media after the inauguration, Abbasi lauded the army-led Frontier Works Organisation for completing the project.

During his visit to Karachi, Abbasi is also likely to chair a top-level meeting in which he would be briefed on the current state of mega development projects being built in the city with the centre’s financial support as well as on the city’s law and order situation, including the issue of extrajudicial killings and Karachi Operation.

The prime minister is also expected to attend a meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Sindh chapter.

Moreover, the premier is expected to leave for Gwadar tomorrow to inaugurate the Gwadar Expo.

This is a developing story…