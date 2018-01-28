Pakistan top T20 ranking after winning series against New Zealand

Pakistan won the decisive third and final Twenty20 against New Zealand by 18 runs on Sunday.

Earlier, Fakhar Zaman set up the innings as Pakistan, aided by some sloppy fielding, posted 181 for six in the decisive third and final Twenty20 against New Zealand on Sunday.

Their cause was aided by three dropped catches, and then by a rollicking late run spree which added 60 runs in five overs at Mount Maunganui.

Fakhar scored 46 off 36 deliveries after Pakistan won the toss and made first use of a batsman-friendly track.

With the series tied 1-1, a win for Pakistan would not only give them the series but also propel them over New Zealand to number one in the world T20 rankings.

Fakhar took aim at the New Zealand quicks and Pakistan had 25 on the board after three overs when Colin de Grandhomme came into the attack. He enjoyed success in his first over, with Ahmed Shehzad caught behind for 18.

At the halfway stage, Pakistan were 72 for two with opener Fakhar on 32 off 24 deliveries.

He added a further 14 runs before being given out in a debatable decision when Tom Bruce took a catch at ground level.

Television replays were inconclusive on whether the ball touched the grass and after lengthy deliberations the third umpire ruled in favour of the onfield decision.

Umar Amin contributed a rapid 21 off seven balls as the middle order unleashed their shots in the final five overs.

All his runs came in one over from Ish Sodhi before the New Zealand spinner took Umar´s wicket with his final ball.

Haris Sohail made 20 off 12 balls and Aamer Yamin, replacing the injured Hasan Ali, faced six balls for 15.

Pakistan XI:

Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed, Haris Sohail, Umer Amin, Shadab Khan, Aamir Yamin, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Rumman Raees

New Zealand XI:

Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Anaru Kitchen, Tom Bruce, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Blundell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult