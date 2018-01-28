Cooperation between ports of Oman, Pakistan will establish ‘big power’: Ahsan

Interior minister highlights investment opportunities during Oman visit

MUSCAT: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal affirmed that enhancing cooperation between the Sultanate of Oman and Pakistan in the field of ports will establish a “big power” for transporting the supply chain to Africa.

He added in a statement, which was published by a local Arabic newspaper, that Islamabad is making steady efforts to promote cooperation with the Sultanate in the different economic fields. He pointed out that the two countries have many promising cooperation opportunities.

He also pointed out that cooperation between Gwadar port in Pakistan and the Omani ports may create a big power for transporting the supply chain to Africa. He noted that he is looking forward to a close cooperation with the Sultanate under the wise leadership of Sultan Qaboos bin Said, as this will serve the interests of both countries and marine trade as well.

“I have discussed a number of opportunities for cooperation and forwarded an invitation to Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Futaisi, Minister of Transport and Communications, to visit Pakistan and Gwadar Port. Ferry service between the Sultanate and Pakistan will be launched soon, which will facilitate trade. I also invited Omani businessmen and investors to visit Pakistan and explore joint ventures between the two countries,” he added.

“We are looking forward to closer cooperation between the Sultanate of Oman and Pakistan, especially as Pakistan can be an important channel in transporting oil from the Sultanate to China,” the interior minister concluded.