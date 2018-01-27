Stewart Parvin to design Meghan Markle’s wedding dress

Fashion designer Stewart Parvin is reportedly the frontrunner to design actor and soon to be princess, Meghan Markle’s wedding dress.

Online bookmaker Betfair has announced Parvin as a favourite to design Markle’s dress for her wedding to Prince Harry on May 19. The designer has been Queen Elizabeth’s dressmaker since 2000 and also designer Zara Phillips’ 2011 bridal gown, reported Daily Mail.

After Parvin, designers Roland Moure, Erdem, Issa, Alexander McQueen and Burberry are also are in the race.

Israeli wedding dress designer Inbal Dror has also earlier been discussed as Markle’s potential dress designer but the bookie is yet to price them up.

Dior was said to have been asked to provide a drawing for the Royal Family, sparking speculation the bridal gown designer could be set to make the 36-year-old star’s outfit.

According to a source, singer-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham was also keen on making Markle’s dress.

In March 2016, Markle said that she is a big fan of “whimsical or subtly romantic” wedding gowns. “Classic and simple is the name of the game, perhaps with a modern twist. Personally, prefer wedding dresses that are whimsical or subtly romantic,” she said.