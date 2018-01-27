Shehbaz is a habitual liar: Parvez Elahi

PML leader says Punjab CM is taking credit of schemes which he initiated

Pakistan Muslim League (PML) central leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that his government started work on Forensic Lab in 2007 for elimination of crime in Punjab after getting a bill passed by the provincial assembly but like our other projects Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif also stopped work on it and resumed it after six years and now was taking credit of this project.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said that the CM did not start work on our Mandi Bahauddin District Headquarters Hospital for 10 years whereas Gujrat to Salem Dual Carriageway was also our project of which we had completed road up to Phalia but Shehbaz Sharif also stopped work on it and was also trying to take credit of these projects. He said that likewise Shehbaz performed inauguration of work of Chak Nizam Malikwal bridge for the fourth time whereas Nawaz Sharif had also cut its ribbon previously.

The PML leader said that his government in Mandi Bahauddin during five years had spent billions of rupees on development projects and people’s welfare. He asked, ‘If he claims to have so much love for the people of Mandi Bahauddin and Gujranwala Division then why he has not made Wazirabad Cardiology Hospital operational for 10 years due to which hundreds of heart patients had expired on account of not getting timely medical assistance.

‘In fact, the Punjab CM is a habitual liar. After coming into power, Shehbaz first stopped our projects in Punjab, later, started work on these projects and took the credit. As compared to our 5 years of government, Shehbaz Sharif has not done anything in Punjab during his 15 year rule and cannot do anything else except false claims or dramas’.

Parvez Ealhi said, “In his every project of Shehbaz, embezzlement of not only crores but billions of rupees is surfacing, whatever programme, scheme or project he started has miserably flopped.