Police submit Aasma rape and murder case report to SC

ISLAMABAD: The investigation report of four-year-old Aasma rape and murder case was submitted by police to the Supreme Court on Saturday.

Moreover, a grand jirga is underway seeking early arrest of the suspect.

Earlier on Friday, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar took suo motu notice of minor Aasma’s murder case after DNA tests confirmed that the four-year-old was raped before she was killed in Mardan earlier this month.

The chief justice has summoned a report from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General Police (IGP) in 24 hours.

According to Punjab Forensic Science Agency Director General (DG) Dr Ashraf Tahir, DNA tests confirm that Aasma was sexually assaulted by one person before her murder.

The next step in the investigations would be to match the DNA found on Aasma’s body to the samples collected by KP police of over 200 suspects that it has in custody.

According to reports, Mardan police has already sent DNA samples of around 200 people to the Punjab Forensics Laboratory for the purpose, he said.

Four-year-old Aasma went missing from the Gujjar Garhi area on January 13 and was found dead in a sugarcane field the next day at 3pm after search efforts by the police and family. The police joined the family’s search after being informed of the incident at 9pm on January 13.

After the body was found, an FIR was registered and Mardan RPO and DPO visited Aasma’s family on January 14 to personally record details of the incident.

The IG said that an investigation team headed by the Mardan DPO was formed to probe into the case, and help from the counter-terrorism department was also utilised