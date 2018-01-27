Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Kabul

Pakistan strongly condemns the dastardly terrorist attack in Kabul on Saturday. We express deep grief and sorrow at the loss of precious human lives in this terrorist attack in which a number of people have also been reportedly injured.

The government and the people of Pakistan convey solidarity and support with the government and people of Afghanistan at this brutal terrorist attack. We convey our deepest sympathies for those who have lost their loved ones and our sincere prayers and wishes are for early recovery of those who have sustained injuries in this dreadful terror attack.

Pakistan reiterates its strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. No cause or ends justify acts of terrorism against innocent people. We emphasize the need for concerted efforts and effective cooperation among the states to eradicate the scourge of terrorism.