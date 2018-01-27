My greatest ambition wasn’t to become a movie star: Sushmita Sen

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, who was last seen in 2010 film No Problem, says that she has been looking at scripts for the past one and a half years.

Speaking at an event for Republic Day, Sushmita said: “I have been looking at scripts again for the past one and a half year.

“I think I am ready to commit six months of my life to a film. But, just because I am ready, doesn’t mean the perfect script is ready for me.”

The 1994 Miss Universe also revealed that her greatest ambition was not to become a star but to remain connected with people.

“Like I have always said, I will find a way to stay connected with you people. My greatest ambition wasn’t to become a movie star but it was to stay connected with people.

“I am very blessed that God gave me that opportunity to become an actor,” she concluded.

 

