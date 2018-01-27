Indonesian president says will look into Pakistani prisoner’s case on humanitarian grounds

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain on Friday took up with his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo the issue of Zulfiqar Ali, a Pakistani citizen imprisoned in Indonesian jail.

Zulfiqar who is on death row in Indonesia has been diagnosed with stage 4 terminal cancer.

During a meeting with the Indonesian president at Aiwan-e-Sadr, President Mamnoon asked the dignitary to consider the matter on humanitarian grounds, said a press release issued by the Presidency.

In response, the Indonesian president said though it was a legal matter, yet they would look into it on humanitarian grounds, respecting his desire.

According to the Justice Project Pakistan (JPP), Zulfiqar Ali, the father of five, was diagnosed with stage 4 liver cancer and has been given three months to live.

His attending physician confirmed last month that Zulfiqar had been suffering from liver cancer in both lobes of the liver. He is also suffering from chronic liver cirrhosis and Diabetes Mellitus. After being detained for nearly 14 years for a wrongful conviction, Zulfiqar may die in prison while waiting to be executed.

MAMNOON HOSTS BANQUET IN HONOUR OF INDONESIAN PRESIDENT:

President Mamnoon Friday hosted a banquet in honour of visiting Indonesian President Joko Widodo and members of his entourage here at the President House.

The event was attended among others by National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, parliamentarians, the services chiefs, diplomat, media and senior officials.

In the backdrop of light folk tunes, the Indonesian president was served with traditional local delicacies.

Earlier, the two leaders met a long line of dignitaries who warmly shook hands with the two presidents. The guests also enjoyed to tunes played by the military band. The Indonesian president is on a two-day visit to Pakistan.