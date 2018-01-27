Court grants judicial remand of eight ACLC officials in Intizar murder case

KARACHI: A local court granted judicial remand of eight Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) officials on Saturday, in a case pertaining to the murder of 19-year-old Intizar Ahmed in the city’s DHA area.

Intizar Ahmed was shot dead under mysterious circumstances by armed ACLC personnel when he didn’t stop his car after being signalled at Khayaban-i-Bukhari of Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on January 13.

The suspects were produced before the court by the investigating officer upon which the judge granted a judicial remand for the suspects. The investigating officer had requested an extension in the physical remand which was rejected by the judge.

On Friday, a joint investigation team (JIT), formed under the supervision of CTD Intelligence SSP Pervaiz Chandio to probe the case, recorded the statement of slain student’s father and a girl who was with the deceased at the time of the incident.

Ishtiaq Ahmed, SSP Muqaddas Haider and a witness, Madiha Kiyani, appeared before the JIT to record their statements.

The JIT comprises representatives from the intelligence agencies, Rangers, special branch, and Karachi police.