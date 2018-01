PESHAWAR: Armed motorists gunned down two women over old enmity and sped the scene in the provincial capital on Friday.

Police said that the culprits riding a car opened indiscriminate fire at two women in Pawaka area of Peshawar.

As a result of firing both women were killed on the spot.

The bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem and the police after registering a case against the murderers have started raids for their arrest.