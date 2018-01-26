Siyal visits Maqsood’s house, regrets killing of innocents in police encounters

KARACHI: Sindh Home Minister Suhail Anwar Siyal and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Saeed Ghani on Thursday visited late Maqsood’s residence and called the deceased, who was killed in a police encounter on Shahra-e-Faisal on January 20 in police’s encounter against robbers, as ‘innocent’.

Speaking to the media at Maqsood’s house, Siyal said incidents of innocent people being killed in police encounters is a matter of serious concern, however, added that the police do not have the intention to do so.

He informed that the order of collecting the CCTV footage of the incident has been given to the investigation team, and it would be made sure that the bereaved family is satisfied with the progress of the investigation.

On the other hand, Maqsood’s family attended the Mehsud tribe camp set up by Naqeebullah’s family to get justice.

Maqsood was killed by the law enforcement authorities in a shootout near Faisal Base at Shahra-e-Faisal. Initially, the police had claimed that Maqsood engaged in the shooting against the police officers, however, later the police accepted that he was innocent.

The deceased was in a rickshaw during the shootout. The incident took place days after Naqeebullah was killed in a police encounter in the city.