SBP finds no bank account record of key suspect in Zainab case: report

LAHORE: The State Bank of Pakistan has found no bank accounts of the key suspect in Zainab rape and murder case, according to a report by a private media outlet.

According to the report, the central bank launched a probe into of multiple bank accounts allegedly held by the suspect Imran and found that no account was registered under the suspect’s name and CNIC data.

Earlier on Wednesday night, anchorperson Shahid Masood, in his show alleged that Zainab’s suspected rapist and murderer was a member of an international pornography gang which also allegedly includes a Punjab minister. He further stated that the suspect in custody for the murder of Zainab and other children is not is not as simple as he seems rather, he is a “member of an international ring”.

The anchorperson further stated that the suspect has 37 foreign currency bank accounts and the backing of one of the country’s most important person and a minister.

A notification issued after the anchorperson was summoned the Supreme Court, by the Punjab Home Department added two members to the existing JIT investigating the case, in light of new revelations. The two new members would be a senior officer of the State Bank of Pakistan and a director of the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA).

The State Bank confirmed it had received a request from the joint investigation team (JIT) regarding reports by a private media house suggesting that the accused, Imran Ali Naqshbandi, held several bank accounts, including foreign accounts.

The Punjab government is expected to hold a press conference regarding the matter later today.