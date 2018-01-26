Rise of pornography, nudism in the country need to kept in check: Justice Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD: Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui while hearing a case pertaining to implementation of an earlier decision of Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding the of blasphemous content on the internet in Pakistan, directed the federal authorities to take measures to check pornography and nudism in the country.

He directed the government to ban screening of vulgar movies and directed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to take action against TV channels which were airing morning shows that “destroyed the very fabric of the society”.

Justice Siddiqui further stated that nudism needed to be checked in the country and pertinent steps should be taken to eradicate the social menace of pornography.

No religion permitted pornography, he clarified and claimed there were some people associated with the IT field encouraging pornography.

The bench also asked the federal law officer to come up with a report on sources contributing to the spread of pornography. He further directed that foreign movies should be screened after approval of a censor board in the country.

Justice Siddiqui expressed displeasure over non-implementation of the court’s March 31, 2017, verdict, saying the act of disobeying court orders fell within the ambit of contempt of court.

The hearing was adjourned till February 16.