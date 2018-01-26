Rawalpindi shopkeeper arrested for sexually abusing minor girl

Police on Thursday arrested a suspect allegedly involved in sexually abusing a three-and-a-half-year-old girl in Rawalpindi’s Bahar Colony.

According to Saddar Station House Officer (SHO) Malik Rifaqat, the suspect was arrested on the complaint of the minor’s family while a case of attempted rape was also registered against the accused.

The victim’s father told the police that his daughter, after reaching home, told her mother that the shopkeeper had molested her. After seeing that the girl was bleeding, her parents rushed her to a nearby hospital where the doctor confirmed that she had in fact been abused.

Afterwards, the girl’s parents went to the police to register their complaint. Earlier, the police had sent the minor to undergo a medical examination after arresting the suspect, Rifaqat said.

Cases of child molestation have been frequently reported in Pakistan in the last year or so. The most famous incident in this regard was the Zainab rape and murder case in Kasur that sent shockwaves across the country. Though Zainab’s killer, responsible for the rape and murder of around six or seven minor girls, had been caught, similar cases were being reported from other parts of the country as well.