India purposely escalates tensions on the borders: Kh Asif

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif has that India purposely escalates tensions on the borders and that anti-Pakistan statements by a number of Indian leaders were a threat to peace between the two countries.

“India purposely escalated tensions along the borders and in first 24 days of the current year, has killed 11 civilians and injured 48 people in varying firing incidents along the borders with Pakistan,” Asif stated in a written statement submitted to the Senate on Friday.

He further informed the house that in 2018 alone, Indian forces violated the truce ceasefire along with Line of Control (LoC) and the Working Boundary more than 170 times.

“In a 2015 accord between Pakistan and India, it was decided that the countries would find a long-lasting solution to their differences through dialogue,” said the foreign minister and added, “unfortunately, India never responded well to our will of establishing a cordial relationship between the two neighbouring nations.”

He further reiterated that Pakistan wanted a concrete solution for all the issues, including Kashmir, which remained a hurdle in creating a smooth relationship with India

“The increasing human rights violations by the Indian forces in Kashmir are a matter to grave concern”, the minister added.