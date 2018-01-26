Four killed over property dispute in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: At least four people were killed after an armed man opened fire over a property dispute in Peshawar on Friday.

Police said that the culprits of rival group sprayed bullets at members of an opponent group with who they were in dispute over ownership of a piece of land in Achini area.

As a result, four people were killed on the spot and the culprits fled from the crime scene.

Meanwhile, the bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem and the police after registering a case against the culprits started raids for their arrest.