Bid to smuggle antiques to Doha foiled

RAWALPINDI: The Airport Security Force (ASF) foiled a bid to smuggle antiques abroad and arrested an accused at Islamabad Airport on Friday.

The ASF sources said that during a search of a Doha bound passenger’s baggage at Benazir Bhutto International Airport Islamabad precious antiques concealed in secret cavities of the bag were recovered.

The arrested the accused identified as Azmat who was being interrogated.

The ASF confiscated the recovered antiques including jewellery worth millions in the international market.