Woman confesses to killing 11-year-old stepdaughter

SHANGLA: A woman on Wednesday confessed the killing of her minor stepdaughter by strangling her to death earlier this month in Chakesar tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Shangla district, police claimed.

Shangla District Police Officer (DPO) Rahatullah Khan said that they had earlier arrested a woman in the case of a murder of a minor, and later the woman confessed before the court of her involvement in the murder.

The DPO said the mysterious death of the girl was seen as suspicious by the police and therefore an enquiry was launched under the command of Superintendent Police Investigation Khalid Khan.

He further said that the body of the victim bore torture marks, adding that the father had stated before the court that the girl was killed by her second wife over a domestic dispute and he kept his silence over her brutal action.

The accused woman told both police and the court that she had killed her stepdaughter because she used to quarrel with her regularly over minor issues. The woman confessed that she killed the girl by strangulating her late at night.

Police have lodged a first information report (FIR) against the accused and after producing her before the local court, she has been sent to prison.