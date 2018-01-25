Twenty terror suspects arrested in Balochistan

Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan apprehended 20 terror suspects during multiple intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted in Balochistan on Thursday, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The IBOs, conducted in Dera Murad Jamali, Pashtoonabad, Sangan, and Shahreg areas, led to the recovery of weapons and ammunition including explosives, grenades, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and communication equipment, the ISPR said in a statement.

Security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also carried out a search operation in a Village Paashat Chelagaram, Tehsil Salarzai, Bajaur Agency and recovered a cache of weapons and ammunition hidden in a mountain cave.

The recovered arms and ammunition include machine guns, a rocket launcher, sub-machine guns, pistols, anti-tank mines, hand grenades, and, IEDs.