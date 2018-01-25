PTI MNAs show concern over maps showing GB as part of India

Party lawmakers seek details of measures or initiatives taken by the government to tackle the issue

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmakers expressed serious concerns in the National Assembly on Thursday over showing Gilgit-Baltistan as a part of India instead of Pakistan in all internationally-recognised maps available for students.

On the other hand, the government did not consider it as a point of real concern, stating it has no control over private organisations that were involved in the process.

PTI’s Shehryar Afridi, on a calling attention notice, informed the house that GB and Kashmir were not shown as parts of Pakistan in the maps of Google Earth and other websites and raised the question whether Pakistan ever approached relevant forums to express its apprehensions over it.

Afridi also sought details of the measures or initiatives that have been taken by the government, including the legal measures, to tackle the issue.

Responding to the concerns, Minister for States and Frontier Regions Abdul Qadir Baloch said that anti-Pakistan elements were behind such evil moves. He said, “India does not let any effort to embarrass Pakistan at the world forums go”. “Their (Indian) foreign office is good at doing such a job and we also need to give them good response,” he stated.

At the same time, he also stated that the Foreign Office was alive to the matter and taking steps to protect the country’s interests and discourage the elements involved in hatching conspiracies against the country. The minister stated that internationally-recognised maps supported by the UN indicated GB as a disputed territory between Pakistan and India. However, he said Pakistani maps showed the territory of GB as part of Pakistan.

However, the PTI lawmakers seemed unsatisfied by the answer of Baloch, as Dr Shireen Mazari raised question as to what has been stopping Pakistan from uploading its own maps on Google. Mazari stated that why the Survey of Pakistan can’t make its maps properly.