Priyanka Chopra’s second Hollywood film opens to positive responses at Sundance

Priyanka Chopra’s second Hollywood movie, the comedy-drama A Kid Like Jake, premiered at the ongoing Sundance Film Festival to warm reception, with critics and audiences singling out the movie’s delicate tone, Claire Danes’ leading performance, and Priyanka’s supporting turn.

The film focuses on the lives of a young couple and their son, Jake, who doesn’t conform to a specific gender. It grapples with the difficulties of raising a child who is different. Several critics who attended the premiere expressed positive reactions on Twitter.

Some emphasised how the film strikes a graceful balance in telling such a sensitive story, while another mentioned how the film earned a standing ovation at the end.

“All the @priyankachopra fans will be happy to know that she is quite good in A Kid Like Jake. She’s very much the supporting friend character, but she’s a memorable and important element. The Priyanka Chopra invasion of Hollywood continues,” one person wrote.

Another user wrote, “Last film of my #Sundance2018: A Kid Like Jake. Claire Danes is masterful/rips your heart out.”

“A Kid Like Jake is a powerful & touching film about a couple’s struggle to accept their child’s sexual identity. Jim Parsons and Claire Danes have never been betteOscar-worthy performances all around including Octavia Spencer in another terrific supporting role. #sundance2018,” another wrote.

A Kid Like Jake is directed by Silas Howard with a script by Daniel Pearle. It stars Jim Parsons and Claire Danes, with recent Oscar nominee Octavia Spencer in a supporting role, along with Priyanka. There is currently no release date for the film.