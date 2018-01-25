Law minister lashes out against Imran, Sheikh Rashid over anti-parliament statements

FAISALABAD: Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday lashed out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed for their anti-Parliament statements. He was talking to the media here in Faisalabad.

“The 210 million Pakistani are cursing on them who hurled curse on parliament, ” he protested.

Talking about the upcoming rally of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Jaranwala on January 27, he said that it will be historic and will be a sign of the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s increased popularity after his ouster. The law minister said that people will come in a caravan of 200 buses at the venue of the gathering.

Lauding the efforts of the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, he claimed that he struggled to uphold the sanctity of vote and the respect for the choice of people.

He mentioned that Nawaz Sharif had not refused to accept apex court verdict as he relinquished his post and also left the PM house on the same day.

Talking about the courts, he said that after the verdict of former prime minister Zulifiqar Ali Bhutto, the court had denied any pressure, however, later judges had admitted the judgment was given under undue pressure.

“Nawaz Sharif correctly said people’s mandate was denied, therefore reforms will be made in the judiciary to retain the supremacy of masses,” he vowed.