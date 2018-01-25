23 held with arms, drugs, looted valuables in Hafizabad

HAFIZABAD: The police on Thursday arrested 23 outlaws, recovered arms, drugs, over a million rupees cash and other looted valuables during separate actions.

According to details, a heavy contingent of police belonging to different police stations of Hafizabad conducted search operations in the jurisdiction of respective police stations. During separate actions, 23 outlaws including robbers, drugs peddlers and culprits of other crimes were arrested.

Arms, drugs, 13,00,000 cash, other precious looted valuables were recovered from the possession of the detainees who are being interrogated after registering cases against them at concerned police stations.