PTI submits resolution in NA condemning Nawaz’s controversial statement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) submitted a resolution in the National Assembly Secretariat on Tuesday condemning and seeking action against Nawaz Sharif’s statement in which he threatened to become next Sheikh Mujib ur Rehman if the process of his accountability does not stop.

According to the details issued by party’s central media department, PTI Member National Assembly (MNA) Murad Saeed submitted this resolution to the National Assembly.

The resolution stated that Nawaz Sharif has been declared disqualified by the apex court of the country for corruption, money laundering, and perjury. It further reads that he failed to present any substantial evidence in his defense and therefore he has been de-notified from the membership of the parliament which declares him ineligible to hold any public office.

The resolution further states that after being disqualified for the said crimes, Nawaz Sharif’s diatribe against state institutions and his threats to become next “Sheikh Mujib ur Rehman” is bracing enemies’ agenda. This parliament, the resolution says, condemns in the strongest terms the statement of former disqualified Prime Minister and asks for strict action against him for talking against the state institutions.