Khurram Dastgir flies off to Brussels on four-day visit

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Defence and Convener of European Union (EU) Parliament Friendship Group Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan along with a group of parliamentarians left for Brussels late Tuesday on a four-day visit.

The delegation of parliamentarians included former National Assembly Speaker Dr Fehmida Mirza, National Assembly Commerce Committee Chairman Siraj Khan and Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Shibli Faraz, according to a statement issued here.

The members of the parliamentary delegation would meet their EU counterparts and hold a dialogue on GSP Plus and long-term strategic Pakistan-EU partnership.

Meanwhile, according to a message received here Tuesday, Khurram Dastgir met European Parliament Human Rights Committee Chairman Pier Antonio Panzeri.