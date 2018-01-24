Balochistan CM encourages investment in Gwadar

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said on Tuesday that a trade-friendly environment and secure environment will be provided to the foreign companies investing in Gwadar to attract maximum investment in Balochistan.

He further said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will be beneficial for all citizens of Balochistan. He expressed these views while talking to media in a press conference held today at the chief minister secretariat.

Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) Advisor Khidda Babar, Political Secretary Aslam Shah and Director-General Dr Sajjad Ahmed were also present on this occasion.

He said a committee has been formulated to investigate the matter of issuance of fraudulent domiciles to non-citizens of Balochistan.

CM Balochistan said that supply of clean drinking water to the people of Gwadar is included on the list priorities.

He said that the prime minister of Pakistan has given Rs2 billion in Gwadar Development Package. The CM said that after the completion of paperwork for PC1 schemes, the proposals have been sent for the final approval.

The chief minister said that the Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has a special sympathy with the people of Balochistan. We hope that the federal government would cooperate with the provincial government in resolving these long-lasting problems of the province.

He said that CPEC is an important project, and the government will not tolerate any negligence in this regard.

The CM said that the provincial cabinet meeting will be held on Wednesday (today) and important decisions regarding the master plan for Gwadar under GDA and approval of the Public-Private Parties Act will be made.