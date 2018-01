LAHORE: Attock Petroleum Limited reported a 12.32 percent dip in profits for the half year ended 31st December 2017 on Wednesday. Sales recorded a growth of 24.2 percent, touching Rs94.864 million for the half year ended 31st December 2017 against Rs76.354 at end of 2016. Sales tax increased 24.63 percent to Rs18.519 million during July-December Read More