TOKYO: Asian shares were mixed on Wednesday, as Japan’s benchmark took a rest from a spate of recent jumps. Worries over a resurgence of trade tensions overshadowed regional markets. KEEPING SCORE: Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 0.8 percent to finish at 23,940.78, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was flat at 32,937.16. The Shanghai Composite Read More