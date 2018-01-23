WLA urge CJP, senior lawyers to refrain from using sexist remarks

A group of women lawyers belonging to the Women Lawyers’ Association (WLA) on Monday registered their protest against the recent remark made by the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar, where he compared a good speech to a woman’s skirt. The lawyers advised judges and senior lawyers to refrain from using sexist remarks in the future to facilitate women in the legal profession.

The chief justice during a speech made on January 13, 2018, in Karachi, quoted former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill words: “A good speech should be like a woman’s skirt; long enough to cover the subject and short enough to create interest.”

In response to the statement, WLA expressed “disappointment” on the chief justice’s statement and termed it a setback for women lawyers in an otherwise male-dominated profession. They said that such a mindset created feelings of alienation and marginalization among women working in the legal profession.

The statement, drafted by Jawziya Zaman and Eman Chamdia, was shared on social media by activists and journalists, including Nighat Dad and Mosharraf Zaidi. “Given the global conversation today about the impact of discrimination on women’s lives, ranging from casual sexism in the workplace to sexual assault, the statement is particularly tone-deaf, tasteless, and unbecoming of the chief justice of any country,” the statement reads.

It also criticises the CJP’s choice to quote Churchill who “saw the white race as superior, opposed the Indian independence movement, and did not believe women should have the right to vote”.

The statement urges the CJP as well as senior lawyers to “choose their words with greater care in the future”, in order to ensure that men and women are able to work “side by side as equal citizens” as per Jinnah’s vision of Pakistan.

Talking to Dawn.com, WLA’s representatives Sara Malkani said the group members are committed to removing gender bias and promoting equality in the legal profession.