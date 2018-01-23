UN chief ready to mediate Pakistan, India peace talks: spokesman

UNITED NATIONS: Noting with concern the flare-up in the firing incidents along the Line of Control over the past ten days, UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres has encouraged both India and Pakistan to resolve the issue through a dialogue.

“UN chief stands ready to mediate peace talks between India and Pakistan provided the two neighbours accept his good offices,” said UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric, while responding to questions at the regular briefing in New York.

The spokesman said the UN chief was following the situation in the disputed Kashmir region as clashes between Indian and Pakistani troops along the Line of Control had escalated, and called for talks between the two countries.

“As a matter of principle, the secretary-general’s good offices are always available”, Stephane Dujarric said, but the two sides must agree to his mediation.