PTI office-bearer for rehabilitation of Rohingya Muslims

UK-based Pakistani businessman and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Europe chapter head Aneel Musarrat on Monday visited a refugee camp of Rohingya Muslims established in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazaar and distributed food items among men, women and children.

Musarrat and his team distributed 600,000 packs, each containing of 12 kilogrammes of food items. According to the team, the condition of Rohingya refugees in these camps was miserable and their cold-blooded persecution was a shameful human catastrophe. Members of the team also said that the refugees were in dire need of immediate help from the international community.

Talking to reporters, Musarrat said that last week he was invited to the European parliament where he spoke at length about the plight of Rohingya Muslims, adding that support of the international community in this regard was also sought to address the crisis in a better way.

“This human catastrophe has left thousands of children without parents while women have been raped and murdered, along with men,” he said. The condition of the refugees was deteriorating with each passing day, he added.