Nawaz Sharif is still my prime minister: PM Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif is still my Prime Minister, reiterated Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court’s decision to oust Nawaz was not accepted by the people of Pakistan, the prime minister said further.

The prime minister, while speaking to senior journalists, said that the armed forces of a country are not supposed to guarantee the holding of general elections, adding that the National Security Committee has decided that elections will be held on time in July 2018.

He also said that the judiciary and media are not free in Pakistan.

PM Abbasi said that the government will complete its mandated tenure and will not leave a minute before. He said that all potential judges should be inspected thoroughly before their appointment as some people were appointed as judges in the past, who did not deserve the post.

Abbasi also said that the next prime minister— in case Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is successful in the next elections— will be decided by party leader Nawaz Sharif.

The prime minister further said that the National Accountability Bureau references have no link with the National Assembly and that there is no danger to the assembly.

“I have authority to dissolve the assembly. I will dissolve it whenever my party asks me to,” he remarked.