Counter Terrorism Department begins Intezar murder case investigation

KARACHI: Police have given the custody of eight Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) officials, booked for their involvement in the murder of 19-year-old Intizar Ahmed, to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) for further investigation.

CTD DIG Amir Farooqi said that the CTD has begun an investigation into the murder of the boy in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

Intezar Ahmed was shot and killed by armed ACLC personnel when he failed to stop his car when they signalled him to on Khayaban-i-Bukhari in DHA.

Farooqi said that the CTD had obtained the custody of all the arrested accused and record of the case.

He furthered added that anyone found to be involved in the murder case would not get any sort of concession and if any police officer was suspected to be involved in the case, he would be made a part of the investigation.

The Sindh Inspector General of Police A.D. Khowaja had directed the CTD to investigate the case under the supervision of DIG Amir Farooqi.

Intezar’s father, Ishtiaq Ahmed, had expressed reservations over the investigation of the case by a police officer.

On Monday, the investigating officer of the case presented the accused before the judicial magistrate (south) on expiry of their physical remand and sought extension of their remand for further interrogation.

The magisterial court allowed his request for the extension of the remand and directed him to submit a report in next hearing on January 27.