College principal killed by student over blasphemy laid to rest in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: Slain college principal Sareer Ahmed, who was gunned down by his student on the pretext of blasphemy, was laid to rest in Charsadda on Tuesday.

A grade 12 student, Faheem, of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Islamia College in Shabqadar on Monday gunned down the principal of the college.

Police said that the student got disgruntled after the principal had expressed his anger at Faheem over his absence from college for three days due to latter’s reported participation in Faizabad sit-in.

FC personnel arrested the accused and handed him over to police.

In November, daily life in the capital had been paralysed for at least three weeks due to the protest of an alliance of religious parties, including the Tehreek-e-Khatm-e-Nabuwwat, Tehreek Labaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLY) and Sunni Tehreek Pakistan, calling for the sacking of then law minister Zahid Hamid and strict action against those behind the amendment to the Khatam-e-Nabuwwat clause ─ which had earlier been deemed a “clerical error” and subsequently rectified.

The protest was finally ended when the government had succumbed to the demands of the violent protesters and had agreed to remove then law minister Zahid Hamid.