As many as 50 peacocks die in Thar

THARPARKAR: As many as 50 peacocks died after an outbreak of a mysterious disease in three villages of Thar in

Previously, peacocks have died due to ‘ranikhet’ or other diseases which occur in the summer, but the disease behind the recent outbreak is yet unknown.

The residents of the affected area informed that the peacocks the symptoms of the disease include swollen eyes and dripping of water from the mouths of peacocks.

Responding to this, Sindh Forest and Wildlife officials sent a team to the affected villages for the inspection.

Since five years, the death rate of the desert region’s peacocks continues to rise due to the spread of such diseases mostly in the summer. In 2015 alone, almost 200 peacocks reportedly died in the Thar area due to similar reasons.