Ahsan Iqbal says media is exaggerating child abuse issue

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Monday criticised print and electronic for blowing the issue of child abuse in the country out of proportion, saying that “the notion that all children in Pakistan are safe is not true.”

Addressing a session in Senate, “It is not true that all children in the country are unsafe. The media should not create an impression that such cases are common in the society”.

However, it must be mentioned here that according to a report of NGO Sahil, at least 11 cases of child sexual abuse are reported from across Pakistan every day.

Iqbal stressed that everyone should have a strong resolve to bring an end to criminal activities as “all of us have a duty to protect children”.