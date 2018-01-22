Sindh IG takes notice of Maqsood’s murder

KARACHI: Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) AD Khawaja took notice on Sunday of the killing of another young man, Maqsood, in Karachi in an exchange of fire between police and robbers.

The incident occurred on Saturday (yesterday) on Shara-e-Faisal near Drigh Road when Maqsood was riding his auto rickshaw and became a victim of the alleged encounter.

Maqsood was the only brother of his five sisters and was to get married after a few days. The dead body has been shifted to Sahiwal, the hometown of the deceased.

Maqsood’s family alleged that the police have murdered him, and requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa to take notice of the incident.

Furthermore, Maqsood’s sisters have threatened to take their lives if justice is not served.