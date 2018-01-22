Sindh IG orders implementation of NAP in province

KARACHI: Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) AD Khawaja in his directives issued on Sunday asked all the divisional level Senior Superintendent Police (SSPs) to review and ensure strict implementation of the National Action Plan, particularly in Upper Sindh.

The concerned officers were urged to equally focus on the elimination of serious crimes, with the major focus on abduction and loss to public life as well as property in any manner.

He also ordered an increase in the number police force and strict vigilance coupled with patrolling on highways connecting Sindh with Balochistan, specifically during night hours.

SSPs were asked to dedicate a special day for the bereaved families of the cops martyred in the line of their duty and ensure that the widows and concerned close family members do not face any kind of difficulties in their day to day life.

The IG also urged the SSPs to uphold meritocracy, and also to personally monitor the high profile cases.