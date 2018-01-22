Pakistan calls for credible investigation of Kabul attack, rejects ‘knee-jerk allegations’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, rejecting “knee-jerk allegations” by some Afghan circles of the attack on Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul, called for a credible investigation into the attack, including a report on the security lapses, according to the Foreign Office.

FO Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal on Sunday tweeted: “We reject the knee-jerk allegations by some Afghan circles to point the finger at Pakistan for the terrorist attack on Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul.”

He added that “there is a need for a credible investigation into the attack, including on reported security lapses.”

A press release issued earlier in the day stated that FO strongly condemned the brutal terrorist attack at the hotel in Kabul, Afghanistan.

“We express deep grief and sorrow at the loss of precious human lives and the injuring of many others in this terrorist act,” it stated. “The government and the people of Pakistan convey solidarity and support with the government and people of Afghanistan at this dastardly terrorist attack. We convey our deepest sympathies for those who have lost their loved ones and our sincere prayers and wishes are for early recovery of those who have sustained injuries in this heinous terror attack.”

The statement further read that cooperation among the states is important for effectively combating and eliminating the scourge of terrorism.

The attack on Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul claimed the lives of at least 19 people and left 12 others wounded.

All five attackers were also killed, interior ministry spokesperson Najib Danesh said.

Local airline Kam Air said around 40 of its pilots and aircrew, many of whom are foreigners, were staying in the hotel and as many as 10 had been killed. Local media reports said the dead included Venezuelans and Ukrainians.

More than 150 guests were able to flee as parts of the building caught fire, with some dropping down from upper-floor windows and others rescued by Afghan forces.

Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack. The group claimed that five attackers were involved in the siege.